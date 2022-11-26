Credit Suisse AG Has $131.87 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 923,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Moderna worth $131,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,436 shares of company stock valued at $74,016,932 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

