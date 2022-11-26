Credit Suisse AG Has $154.80 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,390 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.50% of Veeva Systems worth $154,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $185.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $297.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

