Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.58% of STERIS worth $118,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after buying an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,941,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:STE opened at $180.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.43. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,641.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.