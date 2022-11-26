Credit Suisse AG Purchases 15,818 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.46% of American Water Works worth $124,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. HSBC lowered their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

