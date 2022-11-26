Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,249 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.31% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $165,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.