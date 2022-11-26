Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of Target worth $148,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Target by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE TGT opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

