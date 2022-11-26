Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,955 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,955 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $144,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $1,731,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,753,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 397.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 135,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

