Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $127,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $323.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.25 and its 200 day moving average is $282.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

