Credit Suisse Group Cuts Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $36.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

