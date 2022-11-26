Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 253,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 202,797 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,939 shares of company stock worth $3,763,350. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $94.91 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $173.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

