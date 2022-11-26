Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.15. 1,388,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,065,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.15.
Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.
