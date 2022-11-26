Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Mirova

Mirova increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after acquiring an additional 580,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

