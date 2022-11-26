Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $76.71 million and approximately $370,031.19 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for $2.43 or 0.00014713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin launched on May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
