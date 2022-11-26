Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Trading 4.1% Higher

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Crypto Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.
About Crypto
The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.
