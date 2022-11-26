CT UK High Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.32 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON CHI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 81 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,567. The company has a market cap of £93.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4,075.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. CT UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.03).

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

