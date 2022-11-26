CT UK High Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.32 (LON:CHI)

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LON CHI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 81 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 10,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,567. The company has a market cap of £93.78 million and a P/E ratio of 4,075.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. CT UK High Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 71 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.03).
About CT UK High Income Trust
