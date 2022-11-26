Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $266.19

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.19 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 259.10 ($3.06). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.13), with a volume of 9,380 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Curtis Banks Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 267.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.37. The company has a market cap of £222.71 million and a P/E ratio of 3,027.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39.

Curtis Banks Group Cuts Dividend

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

