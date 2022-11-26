CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 66,961 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 189,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 133,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of CVS opened at $101.26 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.