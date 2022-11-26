D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.2% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 6,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $83.89. 953,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,843. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

