DA Davidson Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $104.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

