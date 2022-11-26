DA Davidson Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $136.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

