DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Mirova

Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in DaVita were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 62,708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after buying an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after buying an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

