Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $36,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.65.

Deere & Company stock opened at $441.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.20 and a 200-day moving average of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

