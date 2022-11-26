DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and approximately $22,928.17 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00454013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018140 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

