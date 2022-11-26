Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after buying an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

