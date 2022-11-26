Desjardins Begins Coverage on goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)

Desjardins started coverage on shares of goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHMEF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $88.64 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 52-week low of $72.55 and a 52-week high of $146.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

