Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DESP. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:DESP opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.89. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

