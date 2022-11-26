Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target to GBX 60

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IQE Price Performance

IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

