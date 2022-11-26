Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target to GBX 60

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IQE Price Performance
IQEPF stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
IQE Company Profile
