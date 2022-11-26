Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 5,800 ($68.58) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.98) to GBX 5,450 ($64.44) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($73.31) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.83) to GBX 5,900 ($69.76) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, set a GBX 5,800 ($68.58) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,319.23 ($62.90).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,379 ($63.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,953.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,035.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 587.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($75.00).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.