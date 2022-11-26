Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 165 ($1.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 210 ($2.48).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 175.75 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 399.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

