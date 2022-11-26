DeversiFi Achieves Market Cap of $62.28 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003768 BTC on exchanges. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $62.28 million and $6,422.27 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.49 or 0.08334062 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00492848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.80 or 0.29977370 BTC.

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

