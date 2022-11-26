dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.46 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $201.46 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00451200 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00033002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018140 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96279428 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

