Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 111.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DEO stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.20.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
