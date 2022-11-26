DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $120.07 million and $3.85 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,658.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00453920 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023346 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00124794 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00826850 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00691578 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006017 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00243174 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,825,314,042 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
