Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 275

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 278 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.25) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIISY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.15) to GBX 259 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.72) to GBX 225 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.60) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

