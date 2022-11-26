Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $494.84 million and a PE ratio of 1,525.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,676.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $140,822.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,220,177 shares in the company, valued at $164,263,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 140,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,170 and sold 51,997 shares valued at $801,580. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

