Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $24.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE DEI opened at $17.11 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,445,000 after acquiring an additional 924,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,920,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 672,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

