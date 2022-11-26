DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.68 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.25 ($0.48). Approximately 1,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.48).

DP Eurasia Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.61 million and a PE ratio of 4,025.00.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

