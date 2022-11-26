Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ DFH opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $915.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
