Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ DFH opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $915.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,870,000 after buying an additional 1,040,923 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 512.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 212,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 177,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 150,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 211.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,066,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 76,029 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.