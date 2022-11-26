DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after purchasing an additional 667,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

