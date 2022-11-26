dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading 7.2% Higher

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. 1,803,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

dynaCERT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$264.50 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

dynaCERT Company Profile

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

