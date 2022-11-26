EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.75.
EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.4 %
EGP stock opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EastGroup Properties Company Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.