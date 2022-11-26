EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.75.

EGP stock opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

