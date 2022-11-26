Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE EMN opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

