ECOMI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $975,516.95 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $237.44 million and approximately $975,516.95 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ECOMI Profile
OMI is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
