Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.86 million and approximately $32.96 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.08292183 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00489806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.58 or 0.29792354 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.