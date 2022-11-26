Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,731,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168,980 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 2.0% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 1.21% of Elanco Animal Health worth $112,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101,669 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

ELAN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.57. 2,136,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

