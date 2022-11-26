Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Electronic Arts by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 334,211 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after acquiring an additional 252,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.