ELIS (XLS) Price Down 0.9% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $1,681.39 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.20 or 1.00000342 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005991 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00239621 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32744574 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.