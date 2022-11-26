Emocoin (EMO) Trading Up 0% This Week

Emocoin (EMO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Emocoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Emocoin has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emocoin token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emocoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.55 or 0.08347663 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00492147 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.07 or 0.29934728 BTC.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network. Emocoin’s official message board is linktr.ee/emo.coin.

Buying and Selling Emocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.0016992 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.