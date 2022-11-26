Enerflex Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EFXT opened at $6.61 on Friday. Enerflex has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

