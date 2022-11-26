Enterprise Group’s (E) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$1.08 target price on the stock.

Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Enterprise Group stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The stock has a market cap of C$21.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Group

In related news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$48,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,472,966 shares in the company, valued at C$2,718,645.72. Insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,875 over the last three months.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

